Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET 2021 registration begins, here's how to apply at ntaneet.nic.in
competitive exams

NEET 2021 registration begins, here's how to apply at ntaneet.nic.in

NEET 2021 application forms have been released and the registration has begun at the NTA portal. Candidates can login to the registration portal, fill the application forms and apply for NEET 2021.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 13, 2021 05:48 PM IST
NEET 2021 registration begins, here's how to apply at ntaneet.nic.in

NEET 2021 application forms have been released and the registration has begun at the NTA portal. Candidates can login to the registration portal, fill the application forms and apply for NEET 2021.

Apply for NEET 2021

NEET 2021: How to apply

• Go to the official website of NTA or NEET 2021 portal

• Click on the NEET 2021 registration form

• Enter the details asked

• Upload the scanned documents

• pay the exam fee through debit card, credit card, net banking or UPI

• Take a copy of the application form

• Submit the NEET 2021 form

NEET 2021: documents required to apply

Given below are the list of documents required to apply for NEET 2021:

• scanned image of latest passport size, postcard size photograph

• scanned image of candidate's signature

• scanned image of candidate's left hand thumb impression

• scanned image of candidate's class 10 pass certificate

• facility of debit card, credit card, net banking or UPI

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet exam date neet exam
TRENDING NEWS

Fascinating video shows plane dropping fish to restock lakes in Utah. Watch

Swiggy’s ‘growing up is realising that’ tweet is getting amazing replies

‘Proud of my boy,’ Priyanka Gandhi tweets about son’s photography exhibition

Chef makes bald eagle completely out of chocolate. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021
MP Board Class 10 Result 2021
Horoscope Today
Flood
India Covid Cases
NEET 2021
PM Narendra Modi
Delhi Weather
Tokyo Olympics
Covid vaccine
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP