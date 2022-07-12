NEET 2022 admit card released on neet.nta.nic.in; Direct link here

NEET 2022 admit card has been released. National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued hall tickers for the Medical entrance test on the exam website, neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who have registered for the test and paid the examination fee can download it after logging in with their application number and date of birth. NEET 2022 admit card live updates.

The entrance test will take place on July 17 at test centres across India and abroad. The exam will be held in a single shift and in pen and paper mode using OMR sheets.

NEET 2022 admit card direct link

NEET 2022 admit card: How to download

Go to neet.nta.nic.in On the home page, link for NEET admit card will be displayed. Click on it. Enter application number and date of birth. Submit and download admit card.

On the NEET exam day, these documents will be required:

Admit card printed on an A4 paper (colour print). A photo ID proof (original copy). Passport and postcard photos, same as the ones used while filling application form.

