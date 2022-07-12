NEET 2022 admit cards today at 11:30 am on neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2022: Admit cards of NEET 2022 will be released on July 12, at 11:30 am, National Testing Agency (NTA) has said. Once released, candidates can download NEET admit cards from neet.nta.nic.in, after logging in to the website with their application number and date of birth. NEET 2022 admit card live updates.

The undergraduate medical entrance examination is scheduled for July 17. The test will be held in offline/computer based test (CBT) mode at 497 Cities throughout the country and 14 cities outside India.

In a statement released ahead of admit cards, the agency said, “NTA has received a few representations regarding Change of Examination City. Those representations have been examined and their Examination City has been changed wherever feasible and possible.”

“The candidates are required to download their Admit Card of NEET (UG) - 2022 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://neet.nta.nic.in/ w.e.f. 12 July 2022 (11:30 A.M. onwards) and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin. In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for NEET (UG) – 2022 along with the undertaking, he/she may contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in,” it further said.

How to download NEET 2022 admit cards

Go to neet.nta.nic.in. On the home page, click on the NEET admit card download link. Enter your application number and password. Download the hall ticket and save a copy for future use.

