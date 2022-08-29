Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NEET 2022 answer key by August 30; How to download & raise objections

Published on Aug 29, 2022 08:56 AM IST

NEET 2022 answer key likely tomorrow on neet.nta.nic.in. Here's how to download it and raise objections.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

NEET 2022 Answer Key: National Testing Agency (NTA) will publish the answer key of NEET UG 2022 by August 30. NEET provisional answer key will be released along with OMR sheets on neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates will receive these documents on their email as well, NTA said.

“The National Testing Agency will upload the Provisional Answer Keys, Scanned Images of OMR Answer Sheet and Recorded Responses for NEET (UG) – 2022 on the website https://neet.nta.nic.in/ for candidates to challenge by 30th of August 2022,” as per an official statement.

NEET answer key can be downloaded from the official website using application number and date of birth. The link will be available on the candidate's activity tab of the website.

After downloading the provisional NEET answer key, candidates will be given a window to challenge it. For this, they have to pay a non-refundable fee of 200 per question.

“Candidates will also be given an opportunity to submit representation against the OMR grading by paying a non-refundable processing fee of 200/- per question challenged,” NTA said.

Next, NTA will release the final answer key of NEET. As per the schedule released, results will be announced by September 7.

