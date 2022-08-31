Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NEET 2022 answer key released, how to download from neet.nta.nic.in

Published on Aug 31, 2022 06:54 PM IST

NEET 2022 Answer Key: NTA has also published candidates’ response sheets and question papers. All these can be downloaded from neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

NEET Answer Key 2022: Putting an end to students’ wait, National Testing Agency (NTA) has finally released the provisional answer key of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate or NEET UG 2022. NTA has also published candidates’ response sheets and question papers. All these can be downloaded from neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. NEET answer key 2022 live updates.

Candidates can use the NEET answer key to calculate their expected marks in the exam.

NEET marks= (4 x number of correct answers) - number of incorrect answers

To download the provisional answer key of NEET, aspirants need to use their application number and date of birth.

NEET answer key 2022 direct link

How to download NEET UG 2022 answer key

Go to neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the NEET provisional answer key link under the candidate activity tab.

Enter application number and date of birth.

Login and view the answer key.

NTA has allowed medical aspirants to send their feedback on the provisional NEET 2022 answer key. They can do it through the link given on neet.nta.nic.in. A fee of 200 is payable for each question.

Feedback sent by candidates will be reviewed by NTA and the final answer key will be published. NTA said NEET result will be announced by September 7.

