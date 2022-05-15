NEET 2022 Registration: State-wise list of best medical colleges
NEET UG is the national-level entrance exam for admission to undergraduate medical and allied courses, including MBBS and BDS, in India. It is one of the biggest and highly-competitive entrance examinations, in which, every year, around 15 lakh candidates participate.
Those who qualify in the entrance test can apply for admission to medicine courses through counselling conducted by central (all India quota) and state (state quota) authorities.
For 2022, the NEET examination is scheduled for July 17 and the application process will be closed on May 15.
Medical aspirants who will take the test this year can check the list of best colleges in different states and Union Territories. The list is based on the Education Ministry's NIRF 2021 rankings and include state, central and private medical colleges.
NEET 2022: Best medical colleges in different states
(Top 50 medical colleges in India as per NIRF rankings, divided into a state-wise list)
Andhra Pradesh
Narayana Medical College
Chandigarh
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research
Government Medical College & Hospital
Delhi
All India Institute of Medical Sciences
Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences
Maulana Azad Medical College
Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital
Lady Hardinge Medical College
Jamia Hamdard
University College of Medical Sciences
Haryana
Maharishi Markandeshwar
Karnataka
National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
St. John's Medical College
Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore
JSS Medical College, Mysore
M. S. Ramaiah Medical College
K. S. Hegde Medical Academy
Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College
Shri B.M.Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre
Kerala
Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology
Maharashtra
Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth
Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences
Padmashree Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Mumbai
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Deemed University
Manipur
Regional Institute of Medical Sciences
Odisha
Siksha 'O' Anusandhan
All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhubaneswar
Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology
SCB Medical College and Hospital
Pondicherry
Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research
Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute
Punjab
Dayanand Medical College
Rajasthan
All India Institute of Medical Sciences Jodhpur
Sawai Man Singh Medical College
Tamil Nadu
Christian Medical College
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research
Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital, Chennai
S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology
Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences
PSG Institute of Medical Sciences & Research
Annamalai University
Tirunelveli Medical College
Chettinad Hospital and Research Institute
Uttar Pradesh
Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences
Banaras Hindu University
King George's Medical University
Aligarh Muslim University
West Bengal
Medical College