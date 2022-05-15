NEET 2022 Registration: State-wise list of best medical colleges

NEET UG is the national-level entrance exam for admission to undergraduate medical and allied courses, including MBBS and BDS, in India. It is one of the biggest and highly-competitive entrance examinations, in which, every year, around 15 lakh candidates participate.

Those who qualify in the entrance test can apply for admission to medicine courses through counselling conducted by central (all India quota) and state (state quota) authorities.

For 2022, the NEET examination is scheduled for July 17 and the application process will be closed on May 15.

Medical aspirants who will take the test this year can check the list of best colleges in different states and Union Territories. The list is based on the Education Ministry's NIRF 2021 rankings and include state, central and private medical colleges.

NEET 2022: Best medical colleges in different states

(Top 50 medical colleges in India as per NIRF rankings, divided into a state-wise list)

Andhra Pradesh

Narayana Medical College

Chandigarh

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research

Government Medical College & Hospital

Delhi

All India Institute of Medical Sciences

Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences

Maulana Azad Medical College

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital

Lady Hardinge Medical College

Jamia Hamdard

University College of Medical Sciences

Haryana

Maharishi Markandeshwar

Karnataka

National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore

Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

St. John's Medical College

Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore

JSS Medical College, Mysore

M. S. Ramaiah Medical College

K. S. Hegde Medical Academy

Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College

Shri B.M.Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre

Kerala

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology

Maharashtra

Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth

Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences

Padmashree Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Mumbai

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Deemed University

Manipur

Regional Institute of Medical Sciences

Odisha

Siksha 'O' Anusandhan

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhubaneswar

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology

SCB Medical College and Hospital

Pondicherry

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research

Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute

Punjab

Dayanand Medical College

Rajasthan

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Jodhpur

Sawai Man Singh Medical College

Tamil Nadu

Christian Medical College

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research

Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital, Chennai

S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences

PSG Institute of Medical Sciences & Research

Annamalai University

Tirunelveli Medical College

Chettinad Hospital and Research Institute

Uttar Pradesh

Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences

Banaras Hindu University

King George's Medical University

Aligarh Muslim University

West Bengal

Medical College