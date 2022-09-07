NEET 2022 Result Date: NTA to announce NEET UG results today on neet.nta.nic.in

NEET 2022 Result: Result of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate or NEET UG 2022, the undergraduate medical entrance examination, will be announced today, September 7. National Testing Agency (NTA) will publish NEET results on neet.nta.nic.in. After the official announcement, students can visit the official website, login with their application number and date of birth and view scorecards. NEET result will also be available on ntaresults.nic.in. NEET UG result 2022 live updates.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This year, over 18 lakh candidates have taken the entrance examination. NEET is the biggest exam in the country in terms of number of participants.

Previously, NTA had published provisional answer keys of NEET along with candidates' responses and invited feedback from students. The final version of NEET answer key will be published ahead of results.

Usually, NEET result is declared within a few hours of releasing the final answer key.

Along with NEET results, names of all India toppers and category-wise cut-off scores will be published. Those who meet cut-off marks or score above it can apply for medical counselling under different quotas.

NEET score is used for admission to central pool and state quota medical seats, central/deemed universities, private institutions, among others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from MBBS, candidates can also apply for Dental, Ayurveda, Veterinary, Nursing courses, etc. using NEET scores.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON