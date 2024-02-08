National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2024) on May 5, 2024. The application process for the test is expected to begin soon. Candidates can apply for the examination on neet.nta.nic.in. NEET 2024 Registration: List of documents required. (Representational image)(Unsplash)

When the application process starts, NTA will also upload the information bulletin of the examination. It is advised that candidates download the bulletin and go through all important points, such as eligibility, exam scheme, application process and fee, before applying.

Here's a list of documents which should be kept ready:

Latest passport size photograph in JPG format

Post card size photograph (4”X6”) in JPG format

Signature in JPG format

Left-hand thumb impression (In case of any eventuality of left-hand thumb being unavailable, right-hand thumb impression may be used) in JPG format

Class 10 pass certificate in PDF format

Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS etc) in PDF format (if applicable)

PwBD certificate in PDF format (if applicable)

Citizenship certificate/Embassy certificate or any documentary proof of citizenship certificate in PDF format (if applicable)

NEET (UG) will be a pen-and-paper test, which means candidates have to attempt it on specially designed machine-gradable OMR sheets. A ballpoint pen to mark answers will be provided at the examination hall.