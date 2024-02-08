 NEET 2024 Registration: List of documents required | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET 2024 Registration: List of documents required

NEET 2024 Registration: List of documents required

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 08, 2024 03:00 PM IST

NEET UG 2024: Candidates can apply for the examination on neet.nta.nic.in.

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2024) on May 5, 2024. The application process for the test is expected to begin soon. Candidates can apply for the examination on neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET 2024 Registration: List of documents required. (Representational image)(Unsplash)
NEET 2024 Registration: List of documents required. (Representational image)(Unsplash)

When the application process starts, NTA will also upload the information bulletin of the examination. It is advised that candidates download the bulletin and go through all important points, such as eligibility, exam scheme, application process and fee, before applying.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Here's a list of documents which should be kept ready:

  • Latest passport size photograph in JPG format
  • Post card size photograph (4”X6”) in JPG format
  • Signature in JPG format
  • Left-hand thumb impression (In case of any eventuality of left-hand thumb being unavailable, right-hand thumb impression may be used) in JPG format
  • Class 10 pass certificate in PDF format
  • Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS etc) in PDF format (if applicable)
  • PwBD certificate in PDF format (if applicable)
  • Citizenship certificate/Embassy certificate or any documentary proof of citizenship certificate in PDF format (if applicable)

NEET (UG) will be a pen-and-paper test, which means candidates have to attempt it on specially designed machine-gradable OMR sheets. A ballpoint pen to mark answers will be provided at the examination hall.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On