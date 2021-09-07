NEET Admit Card 2021 released on neet.nta.nic.in, here’s direct link to download

National Testing Agency, NTA has released NEET Admit Card 2021. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test admit card is available on the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in. NEET 2021 is scheduled to be held on September 12, 2021 across the country at various exam centres.

“The candidate has to download the Admit Card from the NTA website and appear for the Examination at the given Centre on Date and timing as indicated in their Admit Card. No candidate will be allowed to appear at the Examination Centre, on the Date and Timing other than that allotted to him/her in his / her Admit Card,” the NTA has said.

The admit card can be downloaded by entering the login credentials on the boxes available on the official website. Candidates are advised to keep a hard copy of the print out and carry it to the exam centre on the day of the examination.

NEET 2021 will be conducted in pen and paper mode and the language of the paper will be in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu languages. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NTA NEET.