NEET inner wear row: Re-exam to be conducted for affected students in Kerala

The National Testing Agency has decided to re-conduct NEET 2022 examination for students affected by inner wear controversy in Kerala. NEET 2022 re-examination will be conducted on September 4 for such students.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident happened in Kerala’s Kollam district on exam day where many female students alleged that the exam authorities had asked them to remove part of their under garments for security reasons in order to appear for the examination.

The students who were affected by this incident said that they felt humiliated and were unable to appear for the examination with concentration. Father of a girl student filed a complaint and five people including manager and principal of a school was held in connection with the complaint.

Later, a petition was filed in Kerala High Court seeking compensation for the female candidates who were affected by this incident.

The NEET 2022 examination was conducted on July 17, 2022. The answer key will release by August 30 and the result will be announced by September 7, 2022. Both answer key and result will be available on official website of NTA NEET.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON