Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET MDS 2023 admit cards releasing tomorrow at natboard.edu.in

NEET MDS 2023 admit cards releasing tomorrow at natboard.edu.in

competitive exams
Published on Feb 21, 2023 01:35 PM IST

NBE will release the NEET MDS 2023 hall tickets tomorrow at www.natboard.edu.in.

NEET MDS 2023 admit cards releasing tomorrow at natboard.edu.in(Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences is expected to release the NEET MDS 2023 admit card tomorrow, February 22. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at natboard.edu.in.

“Admit cards shall be made live on National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences website https://nbe.edu.in on 22nd February 2023. Admit cards will not be issued to candidates found ineligible before the conduct of the examination” reads the Information Bulletin.

As per the information given in the Bulletin, the NEET MDS examination will be held on March 1, 2023. The NEET MDS result will be announced by March 31

NEET MDS 2023: Know how to download admit card

Visit the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

Click on the NEET MDS link available on the home page.

Next, click on the admit card link

Your NEET MDS hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Check and download for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
neet mds admit card.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP