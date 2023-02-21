NEET MDS 2023 admit cards releasing tomorrow at natboard.edu.in

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences is expected to release the NEET MDS 2023 admit card tomorrow, February 22. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at natboard.edu.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Admit cards shall be made live on National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences website https://nbe.edu.in on 22nd February 2023. Admit cards will not be issued to candidates found ineligible before the conduct of the examination” reads the Information Bulletin.

As per the information given in the Bulletin, the NEET MDS examination will be held on March 1, 2023. The NEET MDS result will be announced by March 31

NEET MDS 2023: Know how to download admit card

Visit the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

Click on the NEET MDS link available on the home page.

Next, click on the admit card link

Your NEET MDS hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Check and download for future reference.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}