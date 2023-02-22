NEET MDS Admit Card 2023 releasing today, here’s how to download

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will release NEET MDS Admit Card 2023 on February 22, 2023. Candidates who will appear for NEET MDS examination can download the admit card through the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

The NEET MDS examination will be conducted on March 1, 2023. The exam comprises of 240 Multiple Choice Questions with each question having 4 response options/ distractors in English language only. Candidates are required to select the correct/best/most appropriate response/answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question. Time allotted is 3 hrs.

NEET MDS Admit Card 2023: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

Click on NEET MDS Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Admit Card shall not be issued to candidates who are declared ineligible before conduct of examination. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NBE.

