The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS will release the NEET MDS Admit Card 2026 on April 29, 2026. Candidates who will appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - MDS for admission to MDS courses can find the direct link to download through the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

NEET MDS Admit Card 2026 releasing today at natboard.edu.in, here's how to download(Unsplash)

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NEET-MDS 2026 shall be conducted in a single day & single session as a computer-based examination on May 2, 2026. The exam will have multiple choice questions test delivered using computers network (CBT).

The exam comprises 240 Multiple Choice Questions with each question having 4 response options/distractors in the English language only. Candidates are required to select the correct / best / most appropriate response / answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question. Time allotted is 3hrs.

The NEET-MDS 2026 question paper will be divided into two time-bound Parts (A & B). Part A will consist of 100 questions with 75 minutes allotted, while Part B will consist of 140 questions with 105 minutes allotted.

NEET MDS Admit Card 2026: How to download

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{{^usCountry}} To download the admit card candidates can follow the steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To download the admit card candidates can follow the steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 2. Click on NEET MDS Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Click on NEET MDS Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 4. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 5. Check the hall ticket and download the page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5. Check the hall ticket and download the page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBEMS. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBEMS. {{/usCountry}}

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