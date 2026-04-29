The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka will release the COMEDK Admit Card 2026 on April 29, 2026. Candidates who wish to appear for the Undergraduate Entrance Test can download their hall ticket from the official website of COMEDK at comedk.org. The last date for downloading the online test admission ticket is May 9, 2026. COMEDK Admit Card 2026 releasing today at comedk.org, here's how to download

The examination will be held on May 9, 2026. The exam will comprise 180 questions, of which 60 each from Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Each correct answer will be awarded 1 mark. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers.

It is recommended to report 90 minutes before the test commences to complete the registration process. Since some colleges used as centres have more than 1 campus in the same city, candidates are advised to check the exact location of the college on their TAT and reach the centre on time.

COMEDK Admit Card 2026: How to download To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of COMEDK at comedk.org.

2. Click on the COMEDK Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their login details.

4. Click on submit, and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the hall ticket and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details, candidates can check the official website of COMEDK.