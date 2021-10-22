Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NEET MDS Exam 2022 postponed, check new exam date here

NEET MDS Exam 2022 has been postponed. The examination will be conducted on June 4, 2022. 
Published on Oct 22, 2021 10:23 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has postponed NEET MDS Exam 2022. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for the MDS course exam will be conducted on June 4, 2022. Candidates who want to appear for the examination can check the official notice on the official site of NBE on natboard.edu.in. 

The examination was earlier scheduled to be conducted on December 19, 2021, which has been postponed. As per the official notice, in view of the admissions for the academic session 2021-22 being delayed and yet to be completed, the conduct of NEET-MDS 2022 for admissions to academic session 2022-23 has been deferred, with the concurrence of the Dental Council of India vide its letter No. DE-NEET (MDS) Admission-2021/2672 dated 18.10.2021.

The NEET MDS 2021 exam will be conducted on a single day and single session as a computer-based exam. The exam comprises of 240 Multiple Choices, single correct response questions in the English language only. Time allotted is 3 hrs. There shall be 25% negative marking for incorrect answers. No marks will be deducted for unattempted questions.

The Board will release admit card details and other information in due course of time. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NBE. 

