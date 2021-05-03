NEET PG 2021 exam postponed for at least 4 months

The National Eligibility cum Entrance test for post graduate students (NEET PG) exam has been postponed for at least 4 months.

According to the Prime Minister's Office the postponement will make large number of qualified doctors available for COVID duties.

The NEET PG exam, which was scheduled for April 18, had been postponed for the time being last month. Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had in April announced the postponement of NEET PG exam for the time being keeping in mind the rising Covid-19 cases. Now the decision has been taken to postpone the exams for at least 4 months.

NEET PG examination is for doctors seeking admission in MS, MD courses.

The NEET PG examination, was earlier scheduled to be held in January, but was postponed because of the pandemic.

PM has approved a number of measures, including postponement of NEET PG, to augment human resources deployed in fighting COVID-19.