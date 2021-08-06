NEET PG 2021: Registration and correction window to reopen on August 16

National Board of Examination, NBE has released an important notice regarding NEET PG 2021 registration process. The Board will reopen the registration and correction window on August 16, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can apply online through the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in.

The registration and correction window for candidates will remain opened till August 20, 2021. As per the official notice, candidates who are completing their internship during July 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021 and are fulfilling all other criteria as prescribed in the Information Bulletin of NEET-PG 2021 can apply for NEET-PG 2021 during this window.

The edit window can be accessed by candidates who are already registered for NEET-PG 2021 examination can change their category and EWS status during this window, if they desire to do so. The window will not allow change to any other information already provided in the application form.

The decision to reopen the registration window and edit window was taken after many NEET PG aspirants approached the National Board of Education (NBE) seeking help in re-opening of the NEET-PG registration website in order to accommodate the latest changes in reservation system directed by the Central government.