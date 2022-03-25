NEET PG 2022: Last date today to apply on nbe.edu.in, here’s how to register

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS will close down the registration process for NEET PG 2022. Candidates who still have not applied for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for post-graduate courses can do it through the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in. The registration process was started on January 15, 2022.

Earlier, the last date to apply was till February 4, 2022, which was extended till March 25. The edit window for all the candidates will be done from March 29 to April 7, 2022. The admit card will be issued on May 16, 2022 and the examination will be conducted on May 21, 2022. The result will be declared on June 20, 2022.

Direct link to apply here

NEET PG 2022: How to apply

Candidates who want to apply online can apply by following these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of NBEMS on natboard.edu.in.

Click on NEET PG 2022 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Fill in the application form and upload the necessary details.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Once done download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

