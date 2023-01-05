NEET PG 2023 Registration: How to apply for NBE NEET PG at natboard.edu.in

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will open the registration process for NEET PG 2023 on January 5, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for postgraduate courses can apply online through the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in. The link will be activated at 3 pm.

The online submission will begin today and will close on January 25, 2023. The examination will be conducted on March 5, 2023 and the result will be declared on March 31, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow these simple steps given below.

NEET PG 2023 Registration: How to apply for NBE NEET PG

Visit the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

Click on NEET PG 2023 Registration link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and register yourself.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

NEET-PG 2023 shall be the single eligibility cum entrance examination for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic session 2023-24. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NBE.

