NEET PG 2023 application window to reopen today for these candidates

NEET PG 2023: National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will reopen the application window of NEET PG 2023 today, February 9, on natboard.edu.in. Candidates who will be completing their MBBS internships during July 1-August 11, 2023 can apply for the postgraduate entrance test during this window.

The centre has recently extended the cut-off date for completing the mandatory one-year internship for MBBS doctors to August 11. Previously it was June 30.

“Desirous candidates who are completing their internship during 01.07.2023 to 11.08.2023 and are fulfilling all other criteria as prescribed in the information Bulletin of NEET-PG 2023 can apply for NEET-PG 2023 from 09.02.2023 (3PM onwards) to 12.02.2023 (till 11:55 PM). The applications can be submitted at NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in,” NBEMS said.

This application window of NEET PG will open at 3 pm today and close at 11:55 pm on February 12.

NBEMS has also informed that exam cities will be allotted on a first come first serve basis and candidates can choose exam state and city which were available at the end of the previous application window.

“The edit window for all such candidates who shall be successfully submitting examination fee & application form for NEET-PG during 09.02.2023 to 12.02.2023 shall be opened on 15.02.2023. The Final/Selective Edit Window for all applicants of NEET-PG 2023 who are found not to have submitted the required images in their applications as per the prescribed guidelines shall be opened from 18.02.2023 to 20.02.2023. A list of these candidates shall be published on NBEMS website prior to the opening of final edit window,” NBEMS said.