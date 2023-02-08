NEET PG 2023 internship cutoff date extended again, application window to reopen

NEET PG 2023: Following directions of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has again extended the cut-off date for completing the mandatory one-year internship for MBBS doctors to August 11, 2023. The board will also reopen the application window for NEET PG so that now eligible candidates can submit their forms.

“Desirous candidates who are completing their internship during 01.07.2023 to 11.08.2023 and are fulfilling all other criteria as prescribed in the information Bulletin of NEET-PG 2023 can apply for NEET-PG 2023 from 09.02.2023 (3PM onwards) to 12.02.2023 (till 11:55 PM). The applications can be submitted at NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in,” NBEMS said in the notice.

Originally, the last date for completing MBBS internship cut-off, which is one of the eligibility criteria for taking NEET PG, was set as March 31. Following protests from doctors, it was extended to June 30. Now, it has been extended again.

In the notice dated February 7, NBEMS informed that the NEET PG application window will be opened February 9 (3 pm) to February 12 (11:55 pm) on natboard.edu.in. Candidates will be able to choose preferred state and city for the exam from the list that was available at the closure of the previous application window. This will be on a first come first serve basis.

“The edit window for all such candidates who shall be successfully submitting examination fee & application form for NEET-PG during 09.02.2023 to 12.02.2023 shall be opened on 15.02.2023. The Final/Selective Edit Window for all applicants of NEET-PG 2023 who are found not to have submitted the required images in their applications as per the prescribed guidelines shall be opened from 18.02.2023 to 20.02.2023. A list of these candidates shall be published on NBEMS website prior to the opening of final edit window,” the board said.

