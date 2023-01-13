Home / Education / Employment News / NEET PG 2023: Govt extends MBBS internship cut-off date to June 30

NEET PG 2023: Govt extends MBBS internship cut-off date to June 30

Updated on Jan 13, 2023 07:39 PM IST

NBEMS has extended the NEET PG 2023 internship cut-off date to June 30, 2023.

ByHT Education Desk

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Friday extended the NEET PG 2023 internship cut-off date to June 30, 2023. Earlier, the cut-off date for candidates to complete mandatory one-year internship was March 31, 2023.

“The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Govt. of India vide its email dated 13.01.2023 has revised the cut-off date for completion of internship for the purpose of eligibility for NEET-PG 2023 to 30th June 2023”, reads the official notification.

Apart from the cut-off date for completion of the internship rest of the terms and conditions as detailed in the bulletin shall remain unchanged.

Indian Medical Association, student union bodies, prospective candidates and several state authorities had urged the Union health ministry to extend the eligibility date to June 30, 2023.

The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) had also opposed the March 31 deadline. FORDA had also sought extension of the MBBS internship cut-off date, saying the current decision has far reaching consequences and has left many students facing a bleak future.

"This unfortunate decision has rendered a majority of current interns across the country ineligible thereby wiping out competition and leaving a multitude of others in a state of uncertainty," FORDA had said in a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Notification here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
neet pg internship
Story Saved
