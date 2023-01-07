NEET PG 2023: Registration begins today at natboard.edu.in, notice here

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS will start the NEET PG 2023 registration on January 7, 2023. The link to register online will be activated at 3 pm today. Candidates can apply online through the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

The last date to register is till January 27, 2023. The examination will be conducted on March 5, 2023 and the declaration of result is March 31, 2023. To apply the examination, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

NEET PG 2023: How to register

Visit the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

Click on NEET PG 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

NEET-PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma Courses.

Official Notice Here