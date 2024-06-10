 NEET PG 2024 final edit window closes today at natboard.edu.in, direct link here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
NEET PG 2024 final edit window closes today at natboard.edu.in, direct link here

HT Education Desk
Jun 10, 2024 12:51 PM IST

NEET PG 2024 final edit window will close today, June 10, 2024. The direct link to make changes in given here.

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS will close the NEET PG 2024 final edit window on June 10, 2024. The link to make changes on the application form will remain active till 11.55 pm. Candidates can make changed in the application form through the official website of NEET PG at natboard.edu.in.

NEET PG 2024 final edit window closes today at natboard.edu.in, direct link here

As per the official notice, it has been noted that some candidates have not uploaded their photographs, signatures and/or thumb impressions as per prescribed Image Upload Instructions. Such candidates are required to rectify the image(s) in their application form during the Final edit window.

Direct link to make changes in NEET PG 2024 application form 

NEET PG 2024 final edit window: How to make changes

To make corrections in the image, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of NEET PG at natboard.edu.in.
  • Click on NEET PG 2024 final edit window notice available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have click on the link available in the PDF.
  • Enter the required details and login to the account.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

The NEET PG 2024 admit card will be issued on June 18, 2024, and the examination will be conducted on June 23, 2024. According to the official website of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), the result will be released on July 15, 2024. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of NBEMS NEET.

Official Notice Here 

Competitive Exams
