NEET PG 2025 cut-offs: Check category-wise qualifying marks here

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Tuesday announced the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate or NEET PG 2025. Along with the results, the agency also shared the category-wise cut-off marks. NEET PG 2025 cut-offs: Check category-wise qualifying marks

To pass the exam, general and EWS category candidates had to score in the 50th percentile, general PwD candidates in the 45th percentile and SC, ST, OBC candidates (including SC, ST OBC-PwD) in the 40th percentile.

The cut-off marks for the General and EWS categories are 276, while it is 255 for general PwD and 235 for SC, ST, and OBC (including PwD) categories.

NEET PG 2025 cut-offs

Category Minimum Qualifying/ Eligibility Criteria Cut-Off Scores (Out of 800) General/EWS 50th percentile 276 General PwBD 45th percentile 255 SC/ST/OBC (Including PwBD of SC/ST/OBC) 40th percentile 235

NEET-PG 2025 was conducted on August 3 for admission to various MD/MS/DNB/DrNB (Direct 6 Years Courses)/PG Medical Diploma Courses of the 2025-26 admission session.

NBEMS said that each and every question asked in the NEET-PG 2025 exam was reviewedcby faculty members from the concerned speciality areas after the test to re-check for technical correctness of the questions as well as answer keys.

It added that none of the questions were found to be technically incorrect.

“The merit position for All India 50% Quota seats shall be declared separately. The final merit list/category wise merit list for State Quota seats shall be generated by the States/UT as per their qualifying/eligibility criteria, applicable guidelines/Regulations & reservation policy,” NBEMS said.

Individual scorecards of the candidates who appeared in NEET-PG 2025 can be downloaded from the NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in on or after August 29, it added.

For any queries, candidates can contact the NBEMS at 011-45593000 or write to its communication web portal.