NEET PG Admit Card 2022: Know how to download on nbe.edu.in

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS will likely release NEET PG Admit Card 2022 soon. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test will be conducted on May 21, 2022 across the country at various exam centres. The admit card for the examination can be downloaded through the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in.

The admit card release date have not been disclosed by the Board yet. As per the information bulletin, candidates will be informed through SMS/Email alerts and website notice regarding availability of the admit card on NBEMS website. Admit card will not be sent to the candidates by Post/ Email.

NEET PG Admit Card 2022: How to download

Candidates who will appear for the written examination can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in.

Click on NEET PG admit card 2022 link available under NEET PG link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates are required to report at the ‘Reporting Counter’ of test venue at as per time indicated in their admit cards. For more details candidates can check the official site of NBE.