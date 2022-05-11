NEET PG Admit Card 2022: Websites, steps to download

NEET PG Admit Card 2022: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 on May 21, from 9 am to 12 pm.

On May 10, NBEMS said NEET PG admit cards will be issued shortly on natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

“The admit cards shall be issued “batch-wise” shortly. Applicants for NEET-PG 2022 are advised to check their applicant login accounts on NEET-PG 2022 index page at NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in and https://nbe.edu.in periodically for admit card,” it said.

Candidates can visit the two website and login to check the status of admit cards.

In the notification, the board has also issued exam day instructions for candidates. Here are a few things they should know:

Reach the exam venue before reporting time. Late entry to the exam centre will not be granted under any circumstances. Bring a original, government issued photo ID proof and a printout of the admit card to the exam venue. Entry inside the exam venue will not be permitted without these documents. Candidates will not be allowed to take prohibited items inside the examination center under any circumstances. Go through the information bulletin for NEET-PG 2022 for list of such prohibited items. No arrangement will be made at the centres for safe keeping of items belonging to the candidates. Any candidate found guilty of having adopted any unfair means or misconduct during NEET-PG 2022 is liable to be penalized with a penalty.

