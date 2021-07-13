Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET PG 2021 exam on September 11: Health Minister
competitive exams

NEET PG 2021 exam on September 11: Health Minister

NEET postgraduate exam will be held on September 11, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said.
Edited by Maitree Baral
UPDATED ON JUL 13, 2021 06:24 PM IST
NEET postgraduate exam will be held on September 11, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said. NEET PG exam is held for admission to postgraduate medical courses.

"We have decided to conduct #NEET Postgraduate exam on 11th September, 2021. My best wishes to young medical aspirants!," the health minister has tweeted.

NEET-PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma Courses.

The exam is conducted by the National Board of Examinations.

Meanwhile, the registration for NEET undergraduate exam has begun today. The NEET UG exam will be held on September 12.

NEET exam date was announced by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on July 12. Application forms for this exam are available on the official website and the registration deadline is August 6.

Topics
neet pg counselling
