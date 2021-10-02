NEET PG Result 2021: NBE releases important notice on score card, check here

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBE has released an important notice regarding NEET PG Result 2021 scorecard. The official notice can be checked by candidates on the official site of NBE on natboard.edu.in.

As per the official notice, the individual scorecard for NEET PG will be available for download at the NEET-PG website nbe.edu.in by October 9, 2021. The scorecard will not be sent to individual candidates.

Moreover, this result-cum-score card is intended to provide the total score obtained by the candidate and NEET-PG 2021 Rank which is the overall merit position of the candidate amongst all the candidates who have appeared in NEET-PG 2021 after applying tie-breaker criteria as mentioned in the NEET-PG 2021 Information Bulletin. It will also provide information like total number of correct and incorrect responses of the particular candidate.

The NEET PG result 2021 was declared on September 28, 2021. This year the cut-off score for the general category was 302 out of 800, 265 out of 800 for SC/ST/OBC, and 283 for the UR-PWD category. The final merit list/category-wise merit list for State quota seats shall be generated by the States/UT.