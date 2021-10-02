Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET PG Result 2021: NBE releases important notice on score card, check here
competitive exams

NEET PG Result 2021: NBE releases important notice on score card, check here

Published on Oct 02, 2021 10:45 AM IST
NEET PG Result 2021: NBE releases important notice on score card, check here(Unsplash)
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
NEET PG Result 2021 score card notice has been released. Check notice and related details below. 

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBE has released an important notice regarding NEET PG Result 2021 scorecard. The official notice can be checked by candidates on the official site of NBE on natboard.edu.in. 

As per the official notice, the individual scorecard for NEET PG will be available for download at the NEET-PG website nbe.edu.in by October 9, 2021. The scorecard will not be sent to individual candidates. 

Moreover, this result-cum-score card is intended to provide the total score obtained by the candidate and NEET-PG 2021 Rank which is the overall merit position of the candidate amongst all the candidates who have appeared in NEET-PG 2021 after applying tie-breaker criteria as mentioned in the NEET-PG 2021 Information Bulletin. It will also provide information like total number of correct and incorrect responses of the particular candidate.

The NEET PG result 2021 was declared on September 28, 2021.  This year the cut-off score for the general category was 302 out of 800, 265 out of 800 for SC/ST/OBC, and 283 for the UR-PWD category. The final merit list/category-wise merit list for State quota seats shall be generated by the States/UT. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet pg neet pg result neet pg counselling
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

IGNOU TEE December 2021: Assignment submission date extended

NEET 2021: NTA opens Phase 2 registration, correction window on neet.nta.nic.in

SSC MTS admit cards 2020 for Northern and Eastern regions released too

UGC NET exam rescheduled, exam to be conducted from October 17
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP