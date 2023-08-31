National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, New Delhi has postponed NEET SS 2023 exam. The new dates will be announced by the Board shortly and will be available on the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

NEET SS 2023 postponed due to G20 Summit, new dates soon at natboard.edu.in

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The examination was scheduled to be conducted on September 9 and 10, 2023, which has been postponed due to the 18th G20 Summit to be held in Delhi from September 8 to 10, 2023.

The official notice reads, “in wake of the 18th G20 Summit scheduled to be held on 9th and 10th September 2023 in India and consequent travel restrictions which shall now be in place in Delhi from 8th September 2023 to 10th September 2023, the conduct of NEET-SS 2023, which was announced to be held on 9th and 10th September 2023 across the country, has been deferred.”

The revised schedule for conduct of NEET-SS 2023 across the country shall be notified on NBEMS website shortly.

NEET-SS 2023 will be conducted as a computer based examination. The different groups shall be examined in the morning or afternoon shifts on the exam days. The total number of questions in a question paper shall be 150 to be attempted in 2 ½ hours duration.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

NEET-SS 2023 is the single eligibility cum entrance examination for admission to Super Specialty Courses for the academic session 2023-24 which will include the following: All DM/MCh Courses in the country including all Private Medical Colleges/Institutions/Universities/Deemed Universities, All DM/MCh courses at Armed Forces Medical Services Institutions and All DrNB Super-specialty Courses (except Direct 6 Years DrNB Courses).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON