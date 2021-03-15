Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET to be conducted only once this year, says Union Education Minister
competitive exams

NEET to be conducted only once this year, says Union Education Minister

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 05:57 PM IST
Union Education Minister, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'(File)

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Monday announced that the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) only one time in 2021.

In a written reply to Lok Sabha, the Union Minister said that NTA under the Ministry of Education conducts NEET for the undergraduate programme in medical sciences, in consultation with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

However, the NTA has informed that they have not received any memorandum in this regard, as per the response given to the question asked by the BJP MP Lallu Singh.

The examination will be conducted in 11 languages, including Hindi and English through Pen and Paper mode on August, 1 this year (Sunday).

Topics
ramesh pokhriyal ‘nishank' national eligibility cum entrance test exam neet exam
