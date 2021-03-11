NEET UG 2021 date to be out soon, exam to be held only once in a year

NEET 2021 date: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2021) undergraduate examination will be held only once this year and the date for the examination will be announced this week, confirmed National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Vineet Joshi on Thursday.

Once the NEET dates are announced and the application form is released candidates will be able to apply for the exam.

Earlier, there were speculation about possibility of NEET UG being held twice this year, but ministry of health and family welfare was not in favour of a proposal by the ministry of education to hold the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical and dental courses twice a year.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts NEET examinations for admission to various undergraduate medical programmes, including MBBS and BDS.

Last year, around 15 lakh students had appeared in the entrance exam.

How to apply for NEET 2021 after the registration process begins:

Visit the official website

On the home page, click on New Registration tab

A new page will appear on the display screen

Read the instructions carefully and proceed

Fill in all the requisite information and submit

Once your registration id is created, go back to the candidate login section

Key in your credentials and log in

Application form will appear on the display screen

Fill in all the required information and upload all supporting documents

Make payment

Download the application form and take its print out for future reference.