NEET UG 2021 to be held in 11 regional languages

The medical entrance exam for admission to undergraduate medical courses, NEET UG 2021, will be held in 11 regional languages, and in English and Hindi.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 06:21 PM IST
The medical entrance exam for admission to undergraduate medical courses, NEET UG 2021, will be held in 11 regional languages, English and Hindi. The NEET UG 2021 will be held on September 12, following COVID-19 safety protocol.

The languages in which the medical entrance exam, NEET, will be held are: English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Registration for this exam has begun online on the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA). The last date for submission of the application forms is August 6.

From August 8 to 12, the candidates will be allowed to edit their application forms. This will be a single opportunity to check and modify the application forms.

Admit cards for the NEET UG 2021 will be released 3 days prior to the exam. Candidates can download the NEET admit card from the website of the NTA.

neet exam date
