NEET UG 2022 final answer key out, direct link here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the final answer key of NEET UG 2022. Candidates can download the PDF file from the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. No login credentials are required to view the final answer key of NEET 2022. The agency has also announced results of the undergraduate medical entrance test. NEET UG result 2022 live updates.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The final answer key of NEET is used to calculate scores and prepare results. While candidates were allowed to challenge the preliminary key released earlier, there is no provision to raise objections to the final answer key.

NEET UG 2022 answer key link

How to download NEET 2022 final answer key

Go to neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the final answer key link on the home page

Download the PDF file and calculate your score using it.

Direct link to download NEET UG 2022 final answer key

Result of NEET UG has been uploaded on the official website. Along with results, cut-off scores and names of toppers have also been published.