NEET UG 2023 admit cards released on neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2023 admit cards: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate or NEET UG 2023. It can be downloaded from neet.nta.nic.in using application number and date of birth.Live updates on NEET admit card 2023

NEET admit cards 2023 are out at neet.nta.nic.in.(Satish Bate/HT File)

NEET UG 2023 admit cards download link

On NEET admit cards, candidates can check the name and address of the examination centre, roll number and reporting time. They must reach the exam venue on or before this reporting time.

The admit card also carries other important guidelines like what is allowed and what is not inside the exam hall, what is the dress code that candidates must follow, etc.

The admit card could also have a section called self-declaration form, in which candidates have to write their health status and travel history.

The self-declaration form on NEET admit cards can be filled at home but has to be signed at the exam centre in the presence of an invigilator.

On the exam day, a printout of the admit card, photographs as instructed on the admit card and other documents will be required. All pages of the admit card should be printed on A4 paper and in colour.

Once the exam is over, candidates must leave the admit card and pages used for rough work in the drop box provided for it. Bringing these outside the exam hall is not allowed and could result in disqualification from the exam.

The entrance test for admission to undergraduate medical courses will be held on May 7, Sunday, in a single shift. It is a pen-and-paper based test held in 13 languages.

The duration of the test is three hours and twenty minutes in which candidates have to attempt 180 questions that carry 720 marks in total.

