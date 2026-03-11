National Testing Agency, NTA will close the registration process for NEET UG 2026 on March 11, 2026. The registration link will be deactivated at 11.50 pm today. Candidates who want to apply for the medical entrance examination can find the direct link through the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in. NEET UG 2026: Last date to apply today for NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in, here's how to register (Unsplash)

The written exam will be held on May 3, 2026 in a single shift- from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam will comprise of 180 questions of 720 marks. The question paper will comprise of questions from Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology). A total of 45 questions will be asked from Physics and Chemistry, and 90 questions from Biology. The exam will be held in 13 languages- Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Farsi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Direct link to register for NEET UG 2026

NEET UG 2026: How to register All eligible candidates can follow the steps below to apply for the exam.

1. Visit the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on NEET UG 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹1700/- for General category, ₹1600/- for General-EWS/ OBC-NCL category and ₹1000/- for SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender category. The payment of fee should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA NEET.