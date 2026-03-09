NEET UG 2026: Registration date extended till March 11, apply at neet.nta.nic.in
National Testing Agency, NTA has extended the registration date for NEET UG 2026. The last date to apply for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test is March 11, 2026. Candidates who have not applied for the exam can do it through the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.
The official notice reads, "The last date for submission of Online Application Form for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test [NEET (UG)] - 2026 has been extended up to 11th March, 2026 (09.00 P.M.). The payment of fees can be made up to 11:50 PM on 11.03.2026. Candidates are advised to complete the filling up of form within the extended date and time. No further extension will be granted."
NEET UG 2026: How to apply
To apply for the exam, candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.
2. Click on NEET UG 2026 registration link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.
4. Once registration is done, login to the account.
5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
6. Click on submit and your application is submitted.
7. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The application fee is ₹1700/- for General category, ₹1600/- for General-EWS/ OBC-NCL category and ₹1000/- for SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender category. The payment of fee should be done through online mode.
The NEET UG 2026 exam will be held on May 3, 2026 and the duration of the exam will be 180 minutes from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam will be held in 13 language- Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, ftraJabi, Tanil, Telugu, and Urdu. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA NEET.
