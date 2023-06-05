National Testing Agency, NTA has released NEET UG Answer Key 2023 on June 4, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) – 2023 can check and download the answer key through the official site of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG Answer Key 2023 released at neet.nta.nic.in, download link here (Shutterstock)

Along with the provisional answer key, scanned images of OMR answer sheet and recorded responses are also available on the website.

Candidates can raise objections against the provisional answer key till June 6, 2023. The processing fee for each answer key challenge is ₹200/-. Candidates can also submit representation against the OMR grading by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹ 200/- per question challenged. To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

NEET UG Answer Key 2023: How to download

Visit the official site of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on NEET UG Answer Key 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The payment of the processing fee may be made through, Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm till June 6, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NTA NEET.

