NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop up round reporting date extended till March 31

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has extended the reporting date for NEET UG Counselling 2022 mop up round. The reporting phase that was till March 29 has been extended till March 31, 2022 due to Bank holidays/ Bank Strike. The official notice can be checked by candidates on the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.

The decision to extend the reporting date was taken after MCC received many requests from candidates for extension of reporting phase due to Bank holidays/ Bank Strike.

As per the <strong>notice</strong>, keeping in view, the closure of Banks in between the reporting phase, the competent authority has decided to extend the time of Reporting by another two days i.e upto 05:00 P.M of 31st March, 2022 so that candidates are not put to inconvenience in payment of fees.

The mop up round seat allotment result was declared on March 25, 2022. A total of 4,880 students have been mentioned in the mop-up round seat allotment list. The list is for 15 per cent all India quota (AIQ) counselling. All these candidates will have to report for admission to the allotted colleges by March 31, 2022.

The MCC will also conduct a stray vacancy round of NEET UG counselling this year. There will be no fresh registration for the stray vacancy round and results will be announced on March 31. Selected candidates can report for admission under the stray vacancy round from April 1 to 5.

