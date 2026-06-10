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NEET UG Exam 2026: PIB debunks fake re-exam circular on social media, urges to rely on official website

PIB has debunked fake re-exam notice doing the rounds on social media. The agency has urged candidates to rely on the official website of NEET for updates.

Updated on: Jun 10, 2026 02:35 pm IST
Edited by Papri Chanda
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The Press Information Bureau's fact-check unit has debunked a fake re-exam notice on NEET UG 2026 circulating on social media. The viral notice falsely claims to contain official information regarding the NEET UG re-exam.

NEET UG Exam 2026: PIB debunks fake re-exam circular on social media, urges to rely on official website(Keshav Singh/HT File Photo)

PIB has shared the fake notice on his official X handle and clarified that no such circular has been issued by the concerned authorities. The government agency has urged candidates and parents not to trust, share, or act upon unverified examination-related information being circulated online and to reach out to the official website for authentic updates.

NDA, CDA 2 Exam 2026: Last date to apply extended till June 11, apply at upsc.gov.in

The official tweet reads, “Claim: A purported NEET (UG) 2026 Re-Examination circular is being circulated on social media. #PIBFactCheck ⚠️ Beware! This circular is #fake. ❌ No such circular has been issued regarding the NEET (UG) 2026 Re-Examination. 🚨 Candidates are advised not to trust, share, or rely on unverified examination-related content. ✅ For authentic updates and official information, visit only: http://neet.nta.nic.in”

“The entire process, from preparation of question papers to the subsequent stages and the timely delivery of examination materials to centres, is being carried out with complete confidentiality. This time, we have taken even greater precautions,” Pradhan said after the review meeting.

The central government has also roped in Indian Air Force, IAF aircraft to transport question papers as part of the enhanced security plan, replacing the conventional road-based distribution system. The move is aimed at reducing transit time and strengthening security.

 
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Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
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