NEET UG exam centre city slip out at neet.nta.nic.in, get link to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the exam city information slip for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate or NEET UG 2023 on April 30. Candidates can download the NEET UG 2023 city information slip from the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG exam centre city slip out

National Testing Agency is going to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) 2023 on May 7, 2023, from 02:00 P.M. to 05:20 P.M. The entrance Test will be held throughout India as well as cities outside India in about 499 cities in Pen & Paper mode.

NEET UG 023 exam city slip: Know how to download

Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

On the home page, find and open the link to download the NEET exam city slip.

Key in your login details

Your exam city information will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.