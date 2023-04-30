Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET UG exam centre city slip out at neet.nta.nic.in, get link to download

NEET UG exam centre city slip out at neet.nta.nic.in, get link to download

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 30, 2023 03:59 PM IST

NEET UG 2023 city information slip is available on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the exam city information slip for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate or NEET UG 2023 on April 30. Candidates can download the NEET UG 2023 city information slip from the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG exam centre city slip out at neet.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency is going to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) 2023 on May 7, 2023, from 02:00 P.M. to 05:20 P.M. The entrance Test will be held throughout India as well as cities outside India in about 499 cities in Pen & Paper mode.

Here's the direct link to download 

NEET UG 023 exam city slip: Know how to download

Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

On the home page, find and open the link to download the NEET exam city slip.

Key in your login details

Your exam city information will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
neet national testing agency
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP