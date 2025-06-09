NEET UG Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check NEET results when declared

NEET UG Result 2025 News Live: Check the steps to download NEET UG results when declared. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

NEET UG Result 2025 News Live: The National Testing Agency, NTA, is expected to soon release the results of NEET UG 2025. Candidates who appeared for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate will be able to check their results on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. NTA is also expected to release the final answer key of NEET UG 2025. ...Read More

The agency has already released the provisional answer key along with responses and question papers. Candidates were allowed to challenge the answer key by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200 per answer challenged, within a specified period.

The challenges will be reviewed by subject experts and if they are found correct, the final answer key will be revised.

NEET UG 2025 was conducted on May 4, 2025. The exam was held in single shift- from 2 pm to 5 pm at 5,453 centres in over 500 cities across the country. More than 22.7 lakh candidates registered for the exam.

NEET UG Results 2025: How to check scores when out

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the NEET UG results when released.

1. Go to the official website, neet.nta.nic.in

2. On the home page, click on the link to download NEET UG Results 2025.

3. Enter your login credentials

4. Submit and download the results.

Follow the blog for latest updates on NEET UG results, direct link, and more.