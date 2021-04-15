Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET-PG postponed in view of rising number of Covid-19 cases: Health minister
NEET-PG postponed in view of rising number of Covid-19 cases: Health minister

In view of a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases, the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (postgraduate), which was scheduled to be held on April 18, has been postponed, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 08:49 PM IST
NEET PG exam 2021 Postponed: Decision has been taken keeping wellbeing of our young medical students in mind,"Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said in a tweet on Thursday.(ANI File)

In view of a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases, the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (postgraduate), which was scheduled to be held on April 18, has been postponed, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday.

The decision was taken keeping the well-being of the young medical students in mind, he added.

"In light of the surge in #COVID19 cases, GoI has decided to postpone #NEETPG2021 exam which was earlier scheduled to be held on Apr 18. Next date to be decided later. Decision has been taken keeping wellbeing of our young medical students in mind," Vardhan said in a tweet.

