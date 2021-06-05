NEST 2021 exam postponed, registration date extended till July 15

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NEST 2021 exam has been postponed. The registration date has been extended till July 15, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the official site at nestexam.in.
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 07:54 AM IST
National Entrance Screening Test, NEST 2021 examination has been postponed. The registration date has also been extended till July 15, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for the examination can apply online through the official site of NEST on nestexam.in.

The decision to postpone the examination was taken after reviewing the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and related uncertainties it has been decided to postpone NEST 2021.

A new date will be announced with sufficient advance notice.

The application process was started on February 24, 2021. Earlier, the entrance exam was scheduled for June 14, and the application deadline was June 7, 2021. The examination was scheduled to be conducted in two sessions- the first session from 9 am to 12.30 pm and the second session from 2.30 pm to 6 pm.

National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) is a compulsory test for students seeking admission to the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), Mumbai. The examination is conducted across 90 cities in India.

Based on the performance in NEST 2021, the merit List of the candidates is prepared for NISER and CEBS separately. For more related details candidates have to check the official site of NEST EXAM.

