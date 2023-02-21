NEST 2023 examination on June 24, application process begins from February 27

The National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) will begin the application process for the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2023 on February 27. Interested candidates will be able to apply online at nestexam.in. The online application form will conclude on May 17, 2023.

The NEST 2023 admit card will be available on Monday, June 12. The NEST 2023 examination will be conducted on June 24. NEST 2023 results will be announced on Monday, July 10.

Eligibility Criteria: Candidates from Unreserved and OBC categories should be born on or after August 01, 2003. The age limit is relaxed by 5 years for SC/ ST/ Divyangjan candidates.

National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) is a compulsory test for students seeking admission to National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), Mumbai.