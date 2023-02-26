NEST 2023 registration begins tomorrow on nestexam.in

NEST 2023: Online registration process for National Entrance Screening Test or NEST 2023 will begin tomorrow, February 27, 2023. As per information available on the official exam website, nestexam.in, eligible candidates can register for the exam up to May 17.

As per the schedule of exam-related activities, NEST admit cards will be available for download on June 12 and the exam will be held on June 24, 2023.

NEST 2023 result will be announced on July 10.

National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) is held for admission to National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS). Both NISER and UM-DAE CEBS were set up by Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India in 2007.

The exam-conducting authority has announced a change in the policy for declaring NEST result.

Now, NEST 2023 merit list for both NISER and CEBS institutes will be prepared considering candidates' scores of the best three subjects out of the total four.

It was different in NEST 2022. Last year, scores of all four subjects were considered for preparing the NISER merit list.

