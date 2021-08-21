Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEST Answer Key 2021 released on nestexam.in, result on September 1
competitive exams

NEST Answer Key 2021 released on nestexam.in, result on September 1

NEST Answer Key 2021 has been released. Candidates can check the answer key on nestexam.in. The result will be announced on September 1, 2021.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 03:40 PM IST
NEST Answer Key 2021 released on nestexam.in, result on September 1(HT file)

NISER has released the NEST Answer Key 2021 on August 21, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for National Entrance Screening Test can check the answer key through the official site of NEST on nestexam.in. The result for the same will be declared by the Institute on September 1, 2021 on the official website.

Candidates can raise objections against the answer key released by the Institute. There are four email ids for raising queries: nest21.biology@cbs.ac.in nest21.chemistry@cbs.ac.in nest21.mathematics@cbs.ac.in nest21.physics@cbs.ac.in 4.

Queries regarding the Biology section must be addressed to nest21.biology@cbs.ac.in and similarly to the respective ids for other subject sections. Candidates can also mark a copy of their queries to nest-exam@niser.ac.in.

As per the official notice, the query can be raised about a particular question please keep with you the following: the subject section, the “Question ID” of the question you want to ask about and your “Participant ID”. The window for raising queries will remain open till 8:00 am, August 23, 2021. The results of NEST-2021 will be declared based on the final answer key released after this date.

Topics
nest result nest exam 2019 exam result
