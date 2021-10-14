New NEET PG 2021 score card to be released today: NBE

Updated NEET PG 2021 score cards will be released today, October 14, the national board of examinations in medical sciences (NBEMS), also known as NBE, has said in an official notification released on Tuesday. The NEET PG 2021 score card will be available on the website nbe.edu.in.

NEET PG 2021 score card website

The scorecards released prior to October 14 shall be treated as null and void, the NBE has said.

“The NEET-PG 2021 individual scorecards for candidates who appeared in the exam were made available on NBEMS website https://nbe.edu.in/ from 08-10- 2021 onwards. A typographical error in the cut-off scores has been noted in the NEET-PG 2021 scorecard for OBC/SC/ST and General-PwD categories. An updated NEET-PG 2021 scorecards with correct cut-off scores will be made available for download from 14th October 2021 onwards,” the NBE has informed candidates.

The cut off score for general category is 302 marks out of 800, which is the 50th percentile. The cut off score for SC, ST and OBC is 265 marks, which is the 40th percentile. For unreserved-PwD category, the cut off score is 283 marks, which is 45th percentile.

