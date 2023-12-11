NID DAT admit card 2024 releasing tomorrow at admissions.nid.edu, here's how to download

The National Institute of Design (NID) will release the admit card for the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2024 tomorrow, December 12. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at admissions.nid.edu. Candidates will be able to download their admit card using their log in credentials.

NID DAT admit card 2024 releasing on December 12 at admissions.nid.edu

“Download Admit Card from 1600 hrs. Tuesday, 12 December 2023”, reads the official website.

The NID Design Aptitude Test 2024 will be conducted on Sunday, December 24. The sample test papers for the B.Des and M.Des are available on the official website of NID.

NID DAT 2024 Admit Card: How to download

To download the NID DAT hall ticket 2024 follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at admissions.nid.edu

Click on the "Design DAT Admit Card" on the homepage

Key in your login details as asked

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the printout for future reference.