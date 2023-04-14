NID DAT Mains admit card out for B.Design at admissions.nid.edu, get link here

National Institute of Design (NID) Ahmedabad has released the admit card for B.Design entrance test. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at admissions.nid.edu.

NID DAT Mains admit card out for B.Design at admissions.nid.edu

The B.Des DAT 2023 Main examination will be conducted on April 30. The DAT Main examination result will be announced on May 18.

The DAT Mains will consist of tests in multiple formats such as in-studio set-up. The question paper will be in the English language.

NID DAT B.Design admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at admissions.nid.edu

On the homepage, click on the “B.Des. DAT Mains Admit Card”

Key in your login details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take the printout for future reference.